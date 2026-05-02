Imam Khamenei’s Handwritten Notes Unveiled at Imam Reza Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seven handwritten notes of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei created during ceremonial dust-cleaning rituals at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) have been unveiled in Mashhad.

During ceremonies held on the occasion of the Ten-Day Karamat and the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), the director general of endowments at Astan Quds Razavi said the registered handwritten notes of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, created during the holy shrine’s dust-cleaning rituals in the past years, have been unveiled.

Alireza Esmaeilzadeh referred to the dust-cleaning rituals of the sacred shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and the unveiling of the blessed handwritten notes of the late Leader, noting that the ceremonies have sometimes been held twice a year and in some years on a monthly basis.

He said the martyred Leader had shown special attention to the dust-cleaning rituals, adding that after each ceremony, a written record is prepared and signed by guests, and Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, during the ceremonies he attended, had left behind a blessed handwritten note out of his heartfelt devotion to Imam Reza (AS).

Esmaeilzadeh further noted that during 15 attendances at the rituals, the martyred Leader left 11 handwritten notes, seven of which were unveiled on this occasion, while the remaining notes will be unveiled at a later time.

He also pointed to the works donated by the martyred Leader to the holy shrine, stating that 1,650 items, including valuable artworks and rare pieces, have been collected and presented, reflecting Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s trust in the sacred shrine. In addition, he said the late Leader made significant efforts in collecting manuscripts and lithographed books.

In this regard, around 1,356 copies of the holy Quran and rare manuscripts in various subjects, along with 4,356 lithographed books, have been donated by the late Leader to the endowments section of Astan Quds Razavi.

Esmaeilzadeh added that in total, from July 1990 to February 2026, in over 80 stages, 13,056 manuscripts and 4,365 lithographed copies were donated by the martyred Leader to the Astan Quds Razavi Library Organization, of which 26 manuscripts are currently on display at the Quran Museum. He added that 266 works are also exhibited in the treasury of gifts given by the martyred Leader.

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