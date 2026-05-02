Head of Iran's seminaries Visits Family of Martyred General Mousavi, Vows to Uphold His Legacy

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran's seminaries has paid a heartfelt visit to the home of martyred General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, hailing the late commander as a pivotal figure in the Islamic Revolution's history of sacrifice and resilience.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, who also serves as a member of the Guardian Council's jurists, met with the bereaved family of Iran’s chief of staff of the Armed Forces, who was martyred during the initial hours of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

During the emotional gathering, the senior cleric honored the memory of General Mousavi, highlighting his unwavering dedication and humility.

"Martyr Mousavi was among the most influential and determined commanders of the Revolution," Ayatollah Arafi stated. "He played a crucial role at many critical junctures in the history of the Islamic Republic. His modesty and humility stood as his most prominent personal traits."

The family members of the martyred general expressed their gratitude for the visit and shared personal accounts of his moral virtues and lifelong struggle on the path of God.

The report originally referenced the martyrdom of General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in the late February 2026.

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