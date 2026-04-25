Director of Iran's Islamic Seminaries Dismisses Trump's Rhetoric, Vows Unshakeable National Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric has issued a robust statement condemning recent remarks by the US President Donald Trump, declaring that the Iranian people and officials are more united than ever in the face of enemy conspiracies.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, the director of Iran's Islamic Seminaries, released a message characterizing Trump’s statement as a sign of strategic failure and desperation. He argued the rhetoric stems not from a position of power, but from a demonic hostility toward truth, justice, and the discourse of the Islamic Revolution.

The statement described Trump's words as a mirror reflecting the culture of arrogance and what Ayatollah Arafi termed the "animalistic barbarism" of Western civilization. He stated the comments expose a deep psychological turmoil and a battlefield stalemate for the United States.

Ayatollah Arafi pointed to widening internal rifts within American society, its official institutions, and among Washington's European allies, asserting that this disarray has been amplified by the steadfastness of Iran and the Axis of Resistance, alongside a global public opinion shift against war and aggression.

The cleric's message categorically rejected any notion of a divide between the Iranian nation and its authorities. He affirmed that the country's religious institutions, scholars, and seminaries remain steadfast on the path of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, and under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The statement concluded by declaring that any illusions of creating discord within Iran's ranks are void and condemned, expressing a firm belief in the ultimate victory of Islam and the Islamic Revolution.

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