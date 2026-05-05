Ayatollah Arafi to Sheikh Naim Qassim: Resistance Axis Unity an ‘Unshakable Truth’

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a message to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, the director of Iran’s Islamic Seminaries, has lauded the unity of the Resistance Axis, declaring it an “unshakable truth” founded on a conscious will and wise leadership.

“The unity of the Resistance Axis and the integrity of its forces across various fields have today become an unshakable truth, established upon a cognizant will and sagacious leadership,” Ayatollah Arafi stated in his letter to Sheikh Naim Qassem. He described this bond as a deep connection among the forces of a free nation united under a single goal: defending dignity and standing against oppression and aggression.

Addressed from “the heart of the battlefield,” the senior cleric’s message emphasized that the divine promise of victory is unwavering.

Ayatollah Arafi paid tribute to the “caravans of martyrs,” specifically honoring the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, whose “pure blood” he said was a lasting renewal of the pledge to keep the banner of jihad flying high. He also praised the Lebanese nation for presenting an “unparalleled model of fortitude and steadfastness,” transforming the popular resistance into a symbol of dignity and a source of inspiration for all freedom-seeking nations.

“The South today is not merely a land, but a heart where honor beats,” the message read. “It has become a graveyard for the Merkava tanks of which the enemy always boasted.”

He told Sheikh Qassem that Hezbollah has presented a brilliant image of “an unbreakable will” by shattering military myths and exposing the fragility of the occupier’s “spider’s web,” despite its massive war machinery.

Focusing on the strategic acumen of the resistance, Ayatollah Arafi noted that the fighters’ arrows never missed the mark of the true enemy, a clear sign of the “purity of their insight.” He stated that the enemy had banked on internal slip-ups to create a sedition or impose a peripheral battle to exhaust the resistance’s forces. However, he added, Hezbollah foiled this plot, turning the enemy’s scheming into “scattered ash.”

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