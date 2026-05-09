Hezbollah Conducts 13 Targeted Military Operations Against Advancing Israeli Troops

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement has carried out 13 targeted military operations against invading Israeli troops advancing into Lebanese land and territory.

Hezbollah on Thursday night detailed the strikes in a statement released via its official Telegram channel, underscoring a marked escalation in its resistance campaign to safeguard southern Lebanon from the Zionist entity’s repeated ceasefire violations.

According to the statement, the operations included precision strikes on gatherings of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles in several key areas along the southern front: al-Taybe, Shama, Biyyada, the Alman-Al-Qusayr triangle, and Khallet al-Raj near Deir Siryan.

These hits come as the Israeli regime persists in its illegal incursions and occupation-style activities deep inside Lebanese sovereign territory, in flagrant breach of the fragile US-brokered ceasefire that took effect last month.

Hezbollah’s operations are a direct and proportionate response to the Zionist enemy’s continued provocations, including ground advances, demolitions, and air strikes that have claimed dozens of Lebanese lives in recent days alone.

Resistance fighters, drawing on their proven combat experience and advanced capabilities, have once again demonstrated their readiness to confront and repel the occupiers at every step.

The Lebanese resistance has consistently inflicted heavy losses on the invading forces since the outbreak of the broader confrontation.

Despite the Tel Aviv regime’s attempts to portray its presence in southern Lebanon as “security measures,” the reality on the ground reveals a desperate effort to maintain a foothold amid mounting casualties and tactical failures.

Hezbollah started launching military operations against the Israeli regime on March 2 in response to its aggression against Iran, its repeated violations of the 2024 ceasefire, and its continued occupation of Lebanese territory in the country's south.

Following the Iran-US ceasefire on April 8, Tel Aviv was compelled to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon as well, after Tehran demanded an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanese soil as one of its primary conditions in indirect negotiations with Washington.

The Israeli military, however, quickly resumed its assaults on southern Lebanon, issuing evacuation threats for several areas even after the initial ten-day truce between Tel Aviv and Beirut was extended for an additional three weeks.

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