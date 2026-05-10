Israeli assassinations will only strengthen Palestinian resistance: Hezbollah official

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah’s official in charge of Palestinian relations, Hassan Hoballah, has emphasized that the policy of assassination and massacre will not weaken the Palestinian resistance; on the contrary, it will strengthen its commitment to the cause of Palestinian liberation.

In a message on Saturday, Hoballah offered condolences to the leadership of the Hamas movement, the Palestinian people, and the al-Hayya family following the martyrdom of Azzam Khalil al-Hayya, the son of Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas’s political bureau and top negotiator.

He added, “This cowardly crime once again reveals the criminal and savage nature of our enemy — an enemy that continues its attacks and massacres against civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, targeting children, women, and the elderly before the eyes of the world, with the explicit support and partnership of the United States.”

Hoballah highlighted the silence of the international community, as well as Arab and Islamic countries, regarding the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, suggesting that this lack of response encourages the regime to continue its aggression.

He emphasized, “The ongoing silence of the international community and Arab and Islamic countries in the face of the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy in Gaza, the West Bank, and southern Lebanon has further emboldened this regime to persist in violating international agreements and understandings.”

Azzam Al-Hayya succumbed to critical injuries sustained during a precision airstrike on Wednesday at a busy transit terminal in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, an attack that also left ten bystanders wounded.

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