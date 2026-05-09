Hezbollah Islamic Resistance Operations on Thursday, May 7, 2026

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, May 7, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 a.m., an “Israeli” D9 bulldozer at the Khallet Raj area of the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with a bomb dropped by a drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:18 a.m., an “Israeli” army command post in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Shamaa, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 p.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Bint Jbeil, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. At 2:50 p.m., military vehicles moved in to recover the tank, and the fighters then targeted them with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:45 p.m., a Nemmera armored recovery vehicle in the village of Bint Jbeil, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:45 a.m., a newly deployed Iron Dome platform near the Jal al-Allam Site, with an offensive drone, resulting in its destruction. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., “Israeli” army positions at Khallet Al-Raj near the river in the village of Deir Serian, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at Khallet Al-Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Alman–Qusayr junction, with two offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 a.m., the newly installed technical equipment in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the town of Bayada, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a newly established Israeli army command post in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}



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