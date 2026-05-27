Hezbollah's Heavy Ambush on the Path of Zionist Advance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hezbollah in Lebanon announced in a series of official statements that since the early morning of Tuesday, May 26, 2026, the movement's fighters directly engaged a combined force of the Israeli army that intended to advance towards the town of Zoutar Sharqi under heavy air and artillery cover. In this heavy battle, which continues on several axes, the resistance, using missile weapons, artillery, and suicide drones, has blocked the advancing enemy forces and prevented them from consolidating their positions in the area.

During these clashes, the resistance's drone unit, using "Ababil" suicide drones, successfully targeted and destroyed an advanced Merkava tank, a Humvee military vehicle, a D9 armored bulldozer, and a vehicle carrying telecommunications equipment of the Israeli army near the riverbed in the town of Zoutar Sharqi. The intensity of these attacks was such that the enemy's armored vehicles immediately caught fire, and their logistical equipment was completely disabled in the conflict zone.

In addition to hunting armored equipment, concentrations of Israeli soldiers and vehicles on the roads leading to the river, near the water reservoir of Zoutar Sharqi, as well as areas in Yahmar al-Shaqif, were subjected to successive rocket and artillery attacks. The Islamic Resistance has emphasized that these operations are carried out to defend the Lebanese people and in response to the martyrdom of civilians in the enemy's recent attacks, and that the resistance fighters continue to confront any infiltration or aggression by the Israeli army in the border strip.

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