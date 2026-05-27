Al-Akhbar: Iran's Leader Emphasized that the Region's Lands Will No Longer Be Shields for American Bases

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Al-Akhbar, in a report referring to a part of the Supreme Leader's message on the occasion of the Hajj season, wrote that Ayatollah Khamenei, in his message, stating that "the hands of time will not turn back," emphasized that the United States will no longer find a safe point to continue its mischief and establish military bases in the region. Describing Washington's global position as one in decline, Khamenei also referred to the Zionist regime as a "cancerous tumor" which, in his view, is approaching the final stages of its life. He believes that Muslim nations, relying on their shared capabilities, will play the primary role in safeguarding the new order and engineering the future of the region.

Al-Akhbar further wrote that the Leader of Iran, in another part of this message, called upon Islamic governments and nations to create an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to achieve good and welfare. Emphasizing the necessity of unity to overcome the problems of the Islamic world, he noted that increased efforts among regional countries will pave the way for the progress and excellence of the Islamic Ummah.

The report added that these remarks come in a context of escalating field tensions, as the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has reported carrying out attacks in southern Iran, and Iranian media have released reports of American fighter jets attacking Iranian boats near Larak Island. Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump, stating that negotiations with Iran are proceeding "well," has emphasized the option of reaching a "big deal" while also threatening that if this path fails, attacks and pressures against Iran will increase.

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