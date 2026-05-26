Australian Shia Council's Request to the Government Following Israeli Attacks on Aid Workers in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Australian Shia Council, in a statement, strongly condemned Israel's attacks on emergency personnel and children in Lebanon and called on the Australian government to exert greater diplomatic pressure to stop these attacks. In this statement, the Australian Shia Council, referring to the international community's silence regarding these events, expressed concern over the continued targeting of medical centers, ambulances, and healthcare personnel.

It is worth noting that following the Zionist regime's attacks three days ago on the emergency relief center in the town of Hannawiyeh in southern Lebanon, four rescue workers and one child were martyred.

The text of the statement is as follows:

Condemnation of the Targeting of Rescue Workers and Children in Lebanon by Israel

The Australian Shia Council condemns the targeted and ongoing attacks against healthcare personnel and children in Lebanon.

In an incident reported two days ago by several international media outlets, Israeli forces' attacks led to the killing of six rescue workers and one child. One of these attacks was also captured on video.

Since mid-April, over 400 people have been killed in Israeli attacks. Additionally, 116 healthcare personnel have lost their lives, and 16 hospitals and 146 ambulances have been targeted. The Lebanese government has described this situation as the "systematic and targeted destruction of the health sector."

All these events are taking place amidst international silence on the issue. We call on the Australian government to condemn these attacks and exert greater diplomatic pressure to immediately halt the attacks against healthcare workers and children.

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