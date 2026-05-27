Hell in the Northern Settlements; Expansion of Hezbollah's Drone Attacks and Netanyahu's Military Pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Residents of the Shomera settlement in the northern occupied territories describe the current situation as "daily hell" and express despair over their inability to counter drone attacks. Local heads, citing economic collapse and mortal dangers for children and civilians, have criticized the government's inaction regarding these threats. Simultaneously, in response to these tensions, the Israeli army has declared the Ras al-Naqoura area a closed military zone until the end of May and has issued an immediate call-up for reserve forces to strengthen operations on the Lebanese front.

Politically, reports indicate that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his consultations with Washington, has strongly opposed the inclusion of Lebanon in any potential agreement between the United States and Iran. Insisting on maintaining "freedom of action" for airstrikes and ground operations on Lebanese soil and on preserving a military presence to a depth of 7-8 kilometers from the border, Netanyahu officially announced in a video message that not only will the pace of military operations against Hezbollah not be reduced, but he has ordered the intensification of attacks, increasing the intensity and power of the blows.

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