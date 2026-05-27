Joint Meeting of Amal Movement and Hezbollah Leaders

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Senior officials of the Amal Movement and Hezbollah in Lebanon met with each other. In this session, attended by Dr. Mustafa al-Fawwani, head of the Executive Body of the Amal Movement, and Sheikh Ali Daamoush, head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, the two sides, while reviewing the latest political and social developments, congratulated each other on the anniversary of "Resistance and Liberation Day."

Commending the sacrifices of the fighters and the steadfastness of the people against the Israeli war machine, they emphasized that the historical achievements of the year 2000 will remain a watershed moment in the region's history and the main pillar of Lebanon's power. Also, congratulating the arrival of Eid al-Adha, the leaders of the two movements expressed hope that the coming days would bring more stability and relief for the Lebanese nation.

Another part of these talks was dedicated to examining livelihood and social challenges, where the two sides considered addressing the situation of the displaced and providing shelter a "national priority" and called for direct attention from the government and responsible institutions in this regard.

Also, with the approach of the month of Muharram, the necessity of holding magnificent Ashura ceremonies commensurate with the current circumstances and developments of the country was emphasized. In conclusion, the Amal and Hezbollah leaders praised the spirit of social solidarity among different segments of the people, considering it the guarantor of the Lebanese society's endurance and stability against external pressures.

**************

End/ 345E