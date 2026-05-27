The Abraham Accords Mean Submission to the American-Israeli Conspiracy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, in issuing a statement, described Donald Trump's demand to regional leaders to accept the scheme of compromise with the Zionist regime as a "document for the submission of Islamic countries."

He added, "The so-called Abraham Accords mean surrendering to the American-Zionist conspiracy, so the people of Pakistan will never accept any decision that seeks to legitimize the illegitimate Zionist regime."

The Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami called on Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, to explicitly reject Donald Trump's condition.

He emphasized, "Donald Trump is the only U.S. president who recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the occupying Israeli regime and then colluded with Netanyahu in the massacre of Palestinians."

Naeem ur Rehman called on the leaders of Islamic countries to unite on a single front against the conspiracy of compromise with Israel and to protect the ideals of the Muslim nations.

The U.S. president yesterday, in part of his message on Truth Social, announced that in his latest talks with regional countries regarding Iran, he had called on them to join the compromise pact with Israel.

Trump added, "During my Saturday conversations with Mohammed bin Salman (Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia), Mohammed bin Zayed (President of the UAE), Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Emir of Qatar), Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani (Prime Minister of Qatar), Ali al-Thawadi (Qatari minister), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (President of Turkey), Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (President of Egypt), King Abdullah II (King of Jordan), and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa (King of Bahrain), I explicitly stated that after all the efforts the United States has made to piece together this very complex puzzle, it should now become at least a mandatory condition that all these countries simultaneously join the Abraham Accords."

**************

End/ 345E