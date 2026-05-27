Hezbollah in Lebanon: Resistance Against Occupation Is a Legitimate National Right Consistent with the Constitution

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Coinciding with the centennial of the drafting of Lebanon's constitution, Hezbollah issued a statement emphasizing that Lebanon's identity as an independent country is not achieved through slogans alone, but requires the protection of its land and people against Zionist covetousness. The movement affirmed that the right to defend national sovereignty and dignity is rooted in the principles of the constitution and Lebanon's Arab and international obligations, and that no political decision can restrict or cancel this natural right of the nation to liberate occupied territories.

In another part of the statement, Hezbollah warned against separatist projects, federalism, or the permanent resettlement of refugees, describing these actions as fundamentally contradictory to the essence of the constitution and the idea of a "united Lebanon." The movement emphasized that religious diversity in Lebanon should not become a pretext for collapse, the creation of sectarian cantons, or appealing to foreign powers, as such projects, republished under various titles, target the territorial integrity and unity of national institutions.

The movement also, citing the Taif Agreement, noted that this accord emphasizes the necessity of taking necessary measures to liberate occupied lands and defines the relationship with the Zionist regime based on enmity and constant threat, not normalization or submission. Hezbollah concluded that the efforts of some currents to weaken Lebanon's elements of power in the shadow of continued aggressions constitute a departure from the Taif Agreement, and called for the full implementation of the constitution without selectivity to counter foreign guardianship and interventionist projects.

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