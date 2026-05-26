The AhlulBayt Society of Scotland Visited Primary Schools to Speak to Students About Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As part of interfaith dialogue programs in Scotland, members of the AhlulBayt Society of Scotland (SABS) recently visited two schools to discuss Islam, mutual respect, and coexistence among followers of different religions with students.

These programs were held under the "Interfaith Dialogue Caravans" affiliated with the Edinburgh Interfaith Association (EIFA), a project aimed at familiarizing students with different religions and cultures and enhancing mutual understanding in Scottish schools.

According to the AhlulBayt Society of Scotland, Ashert, the Society's Vice President, and Ali, its Co-Chair, visited Brunstane Primary School in Edinburgh last Friday, meeting and speaking with students in years 5 and 6. Topics discussed included faith, mutual respect, and the importance of knowing the followers of different religions. Students also asked their questions about Islam and Muslim life.

Also, Omid Versace, the Society's Communications and Engagement Manager, participated in an educational talk about Islam yesterday at Dalr Academy. This session was also centered on open and respectful dialogue between students and representatives of the Muslim community.

The AhlulBayt Society of Scotland, expressing gratitude to the hosting schools and the Edinburgh Interfaith Association, emphasized that such programs give young people the opportunity to ask their questions, listen to the perspectives of followers of different religions, and develop a deeper understanding of cultural and religious diversity.

The Society also stated that interfaith dialogues can help remove misunderstandings and strengthen the culture of mutual respect.

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