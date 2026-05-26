Netanyahu: We Will Intensify Attacks Against Hezbollah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to a report by the Hebrew news site Walla, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, is attempting to have Lebanon excluded from the provisions of any potential agreement between the United States and Iran.

This media outlet, citing informed sources, reported that the Zionist regime has informed the United States that it opposes any agreement that includes a cessation of military operations in Lebanon, insisting that it must maintain the freedom to continue its airstrikes and ground operations on Lebanese soil.

According to this report, Tel Aviv has also emphasized in its consultations with Washington the necessity of maintaining its military presence in occupied areas of Lebanon, requesting the continued deployment of its forces to a depth of 7 to 8 kilometers within Lebanese territory.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, announced that Israel will intensify its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a video posted on his Telegram channel, he stated, "Not only will we not slow the pace of attacks, but on the contrary, I have ordered them to be accelerated. We will increase our blows, intensify them, and crush Hezbollah."

Also, Israel's Channel 12, citing an official of the regime, reported that Tel Aviv has decided to carry out a large-scale attack against Hezbollah.

Earlier, Israel's Channel 14 had reported that Netanyahu and Yisrael Katz, the regime's Defense Minister, had discussed a significant expansion of military operations in Lebanon.

On the other hand, Israel's Channel 13 announced that Tel Aviv is consulting with the United States about the expansion of military operations in Lebanon.

Additionally, the Zionist regime's Broadcasting Authority reported that the regime's army has prepared a plan for a massive barrage attack against Lebanon and is awaiting approval from political officials to implement it.

Simultaneously, the Zionist regime's attacks on towns and villages in southern Lebanon have expanded, with residential and commercial areas in the cities of Nabatieh, Tyre, Bint Jbeil, and Marjeyoun being targeted—attacks that have led to an increase in the number of martyrs and wounded.

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