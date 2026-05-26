Baqaei: Our Armed Forces Don't Talk Much; They Act

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ismail Baqaei, the spokesperson for the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responding to a reporter from SNNTV and referring to the aggressions of the United States and the Zionist regime, announced Iran's firm stance.

Baqaei stated, "Iran does not rule out any option in its self-defense. You cannot contain fire within one region or country; if a fire ignites, you must expect its flames to engulf other areas and parts."

This is not a threat; it is a declaration of stance

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized, "This is not a threat; our armed forces are in a position to declare their stance regarding the manner of response. This declared stance is a result of the actions of the United States and the Zionist regime."

He added, "During the 40 days of war, the reason the fire spread to the region was the use of regional countries' territory by the United States and the Zionist regime."

Baqaei said, "Unfortunately, some regional countries ignored the sincere and responsible warnings of the Islamic Republic of Iran not to allow the aggressor parties to use their territory."

Our armed forces will act

He noted, "Our armed forces don't talk much; they will act. In the event of any enemy mistake, they will respond with greater intensity and scope this time."

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