AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a press conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, responding to a question related to Iran's nuclear file, said that China has always supported the peaceful resolution of Iran's nuclear issue through dialogue and negotiation.

Mao Ning added, "We hope that the relevant parties will use this opportunity to negotiate a solution that takes into account the legitimate concerns of all parties."

The United States: The Main Cause of the Current Deadlock

In its latest national report on the implementation of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, Beijing stated that the United States must show more "sincerity" in the process of resolving Iran's nuclear file. In this document, the United States is identified as the main cause of the current deadlock in Iran's nuclear file, and Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018 is cited as the "root cause" of the current tensions.

China has also strongly criticized the military attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran last year and earlier this year, describing these actions as "serious violations of international law and the objectives of the UN Charter."

This report reflects China's effort to cement its position as an active player in the non-proliferation regime while simultaneously applying political pressure on Washington regarding the Iran file.

**************

End/ 345E