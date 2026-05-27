Haaretz: Israeli Prisons Have Become "Torture Camps"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Israeli newspaper Haaretz, in its article exposing the horrific reality of the Zionist regime's prisons, examined the dire situation of Palestinian prisoners and warned that these prisons have become "torture camps."

Exposure of a Reality Hidden by Israeli Officials

Since October 7, 2023, the detention system for Palestinian prisoners has been met with intense official silence from Israeli officials. However, the small windows that occasionally open reveal a horrific reality that has led Haaretz to openly and directly ask, "What are they hiding?"

Brutal Violence of Israeli Forces

The newspaper has documented conclusive evidence of this structural decay. The first is the release of a video showing soldiers' brutal violence against a Palestinian prisoner. Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has boasted about these actions by releasing a video of the humiliation of hundreds of prisoners, handcuffed and lying face down on the ground. International reports and investigations by the New York Times have also documented acts of sexual assault and ongoing violence against prisoners, including autistic children.

The added value of this article is going beyond the logic of "individual incidents" and raising existential questions about the systematic policy of a government. The newspaper asks reproachfully: "If Israel truly has nothing to hide, why does the government not allow Red Cross staff to visit security prisoners?"

Statistics of 98 Prisoners Martyred and the Policy of Forced Starvation

Haaretz links this prohibition to catastrophic facts: the martyrdom of 98 prisoners over two and a half years and a policy of forced starvation that has caused prisoners to lose tens of kilograms of weight.

In its most striking assertion, the newspaper directly holds the political and security system responsible, asking, "Is it possible that Israel's prisons, under the supervision of the corrupt Minister Ben-Gvir and the Commissioner of Prisons, Kobi Yaakobi, have become torture camps?"

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