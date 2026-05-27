The Supreme Leader's Hajj Message Resonated in World Media

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bloomberg News Agency wrote: "Amid ongoing negotiations to end the conflicts between Tehran and Washington, Iran's Leader declared victory and said a new order would prevail in the region."

The British newspaper The Telegraph also, referring to the Supreme Leader's remarks, wrote: "American forces will no longer have a safe haven."

Anatolia News Agency, regarding the Supreme Leader's statements, wrote: "The nations of the region will no longer be shields for American bases."

The call for Muslim unity to establish a new regional and world order was another part of Grand Ayatollah Khamenei's remarks that drew the attention of the Turkish official news agency.

The British newspaper The Guardian wrote: "Ayatollah Khamenei invited Muslim nations and regional countries to shape a new regional and world order."

The American publication Forbes, also referring to the Supreme Leader's remarks, wrote: "After the American attacks, Iran threatened retaliation."

This American media outlet assessed the action of the U.S. army in attacking southern Iran as a factor escalating tensions at a time close to peace

The English-language website Middle East Eye wrote: "Iran's Leader promised that West Asia will no longer be a safe haven for the United States."

Reuters also wrote: "According to Iran's Leader, West Asia will no longer be safe for the United States."

This Western media outlet added: "According to these statements, the countries of the region will no longer be shields for American bases."

Agence France-Presse, quoting the Supreme Leader, wrote: "It is certain that the hands of time will not turn back, and the nations and lands of the region will no longer be shields for American bases."

The Zionist media outlet Jewish News Syndicate highlighted this part of the Supreme Leader's remarks: that the slogans "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" will unite Muslims.

This English-language outlet added that Iran's Leader warned that the tottering Zionist regime and the cancerous tumor of Israel are approaching the final stages of their miserable existence.

The Zionist newspaper The Jerusalem Post placed the Supreme Leader's reference to American bases at the top of its news, writing: "Ayatollah Khamenei declared that American bases in West Asia will no longer be safe."

Praise for Hezbollah in Lebanon and the proximity of the destruction of the Zionist regime were other parts of the Supreme Leader's remarks that drew the attention of this Zionist media outlet.

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