Foreign Ministry Statement on the U.S. Violation of the Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in a statement, strongly condemned the recent actions of the U.S. military in the Hormozgan region.

Continuation of U.S. Maritime Piracy Against Iranian Vessels

The statement read: "The terrorist U.S. army, continuing its illegal and unjustified actions since the announcement of the ceasefire on April 8, 2026 (19 Farvardin 1405), particularly numerous instances of maritime piracy against Iranian commercial vessels, has committed a gross violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region over the past 48 hours."

U.S. Bad Faith Concurrent with Pakistan's Diplomacy

"The commission of these aggressive actions, simultaneous with the ongoing diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, once again exposed the maliciousness and bad faith of the U.S. ruling administration to the Iranian nation, the people of the region, and the international community. It demonstrated that the principled approach of the Iranian nation—in all three arenas of the battlefield, the streets, and diplomacy—based on deep suspicion towards the U.S. regime, is grounded in logic and a profound understanding of its vengeful and criminal nature and performance towards the Iranian people."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns these aggressive actions, which constitute a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter as well as the ceasefire dated April 8, 2026 (19 Farvardin 1405), and holds the U.S. regime responsible for all consequences resulting from these aggressive actions.

No Mischief Will Go Unanswered

The statement concluded by emphasizing, "Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave any mischief unanswered and will not allow the slightest doubt to hinder its defense of Iran's honor."

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