Muharram Gatherings Are Platforms for Resistance, Not Just Rituals, Scholar Says

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Muharram processions and Majalis are not merely rituals but educational platforms for resistance against injustice. Lucknow based Shia scholar Javed Haider Zaidi making the remarks ahead of the holy month described Karbala as a living movement for truth. He also called on young people to draw moral courage from the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS).



The tragedy of Karbala is often recounted as a historical event, but its true weight lies in its ongoing relevance. It is a call to stand against tyranny, defend human dignity, and prioritise truth over worldly gain.

Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), gave his life along with his family and companions in the plains of Karbala. He did so not for political power but to preserve the core principles of Islam and resist oppression. That sacrifice, the scholar explained, was never meant to be merely mourned. It was meant to be understood and followed.

Across the world, millions continue to draw inspiration from Karbala regardless of their religious background. The event speaks a universal language — one of patience in the face of suffering, discipline in the face of chaos, and courage when surrounded by falsehood.

The scholar specifically addressed the youth, urging them to move beyond emotional mourning and into practical reflection. The character of Imam Hussain (AS), he noted, offers lessons in honesty, compassion, and social responsibility. These are not abstract ideals but tools for daily life.

He also appealed for communal harmony and peaceful observance of Muharram. The message of Karbala, he stressed, does not call for division. It calls for unity, service to humanity, and respect for all religious communities.

"The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) is a timeless message for all mankind. Karbala teaches us that truth and justice must always prevail over oppression and falsehood," he concluded.



