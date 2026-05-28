Trump: We Don't Need Oil or the Strait / We Will Destroy Oman Too

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The U.S. president, speaking to some cabinet members and responding to reporters about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, said, "The straits will be open to everyone and will be under no one's control. We will monitor them."

Trump continued, "Oman will behave like the rest; otherwise, we will have to destroy them."

Continuing his contradictions, Trump said, "We don't need oil. We don't need the strait. We don't need anything."

When asked by a reporter whether he would agree to hand over Iran's uranium to Russia or China, he said, "No."

Regarding the easing of sanctions and the release of Iran's frozen funds, the U.S. president also said, "We are not talking about any easing of sanctions or giving money to Iran. We have control over the money they claim is theirs. We will maintain control of this money."

Trump said, "When they behave properly and do what is right, we will allow them to have that money."

The U.S. president repeatedly claimed that "regime change" has occurred in Iran, adding, "This is a regime change. One regime is gone, and the next is also gone. We are dealing with the remnants of the third regime."

The U.S. president, stating that he wants Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other countries to join the Abraham Accords, described compromise with Israel as the Arab countries' "debt" to the United States, saying, "They owe this to us."

In another part of his remarks at the cabinet meeting, Trump said, "Pete Hegseth loves war. He's a good guy."

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