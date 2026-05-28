Boroujerdi: Lebanon Is Part of Iran's National Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Boroujerdi, noting that the total amount of Iran's frozen assets is approximately $24 billion, stated that one of Iran's fundamental preconditions in the negotiations is the immediate release of $12 billion of these resources, and that in subsequent stages, efforts will be made to recover the remaining $12 billion. Stating that this is the legal right of the Iranian nation, he emphasized that the Islamic Republic is determined to secure these rights, even though pressure from the Zionist lobby on the United States is trying to complicate the path to reaching this agreement

This member of the National Security Commission, explaining Lebanon's strategic position in Iran's national security, stated that relations between the two countries are based on alliance and respect for Lebanon's independent sovereignty, with Hezbollah being an important part of Lebanon's political and military sovereignty. Referring to Iran's strategy of "initiative and imposition," Boroujerdi noted that Tehran, in the face of international pressures, does not wait for favorable conditions and is consolidating its authority in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz—an action which, according to him, is one of the achievements of resistance during the imposed war.

In conclusion, while referring to Iran's deep distrust of American policies and Washington's recent harassing actions in the Persian Gulf, he announced that at present, no negotiations will take place with Western parties regarding the nuclear file. Boroujerdi, stating that due to its dire situation and entrapment in the quagmire of war, the United States has no choice but to accept Iran's conditions and respect the rights of the Iranian nation, emphasized that Tehran, relying on its own power, will resolutely pursue the process of reclaiming its rights.

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