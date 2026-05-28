How American Planes Swallowed Ben Gurion Airport?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Voices of anger and dissatisfaction within the Zionist regime over the extensive U.S. military presence at Ben Gurion Airport, the most important international aerial gateway of the Zionist regime, are growing louder day by day. Since the beginning of the U.S.-Zionist war against Iran, Ben Gurion Airport has practically become an air base filled with American refueling aircraft, to the extent that managers of Zionist regime airlines speak of the paralysis of civilian flights and increasing damages.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Yanir Cozin, a journalist for the Zionist regime's army radio who was on an air trip accompanying the regime's president, Isaac Herzog, recounted that upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport, he did not see a single passenger plane and only American aircraft were present at the airport—a scene he described as surreal.

This situation has raised many questions about the dimensions of the U.S. presence, the reason for choosing Ben Gurion Airport, and its economic, security, and legal consequences.

How many American planes are at the airport?

The Financial Times, analyzing satellite images, announced that at least 50 American military refueling aircraft have been stationed at this airport during the current month.

The newspaper also examined the increasing number of aircraft, reporting that around early March, approximately 36 planes were seen; during the ceasefire period in early April, 47 planes; and this week, 52 American refueling aircraft have been observed at Ben Gurion.

The military website "The War Zone" also reported that before the start of the war against Iran in February, approximately 14 American refueling aircraft, including nine KC-46s and five KC-135s, were present in the Zionist regime.

With Ben Gurion Airport's capacity filled, 12 planes were transferred to Ramon Airport in the southern occupied territories, and the crisis has extended there as well. The Financial Times says this airport was almost empty until April, but then at least 10 American refueling aircraft were seen there.

Al Jazeera's open-source data unit, analyzing information from Flightradar24, announced that out of 142 aircraft present at Ben Gurion Airport, 46 were American military aircraft. These American aircraft constitute about 32.4 percent of all aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport, a figure even exceeding the fleet of the Israeli airline El Al, which has 26 planes.

Why was Ben Gurion chosen?

Regarding the choice of Ben Gurion Airport, two main narratives are proposed: one citing logistical reasons and the other citing damage to the Zionist regime's military bases.

The website "Army Recognition" explained that Ben Gurion Airport was chosen due to its strategic location, long runways, high fuel storage capacity, and suitable connection to the Zionist regime's command systems.

In contrast, Major General Mohammed Abdul Wahed and researcher Osama Khalid, in an interview with Al Jazeera, believe that the use of civilian airports indicates serious damage and weakness in the Zionist regime's military bases, such as Nevatim and Tel Nof, which were damaged in Iranian attacks.

In any case, the importance of these aircraft is clear, because the American refueling fleet has created a capacity twice that of the Zionist regime's air force. This regime possesses only seven aging KC-707 aircraft.

This extensive concentration also provided over 2.5 million kilograms of aviation fuel during the peak of the war against Iran in March.

Heavy cost for the civilian sector

On the surface, the problem at Ben Gurion might seem like a mere management or operational issue, but statistics show the crisis is much deeper.

According to Ben Gurion Airport data for April, the number of passengers fell to about half a million, a decrease of over 73 percent compared to the previous year.

At this airport, international flights have also decreased by 66.67 percent and cargo transport by 26.8 percent. El Al has also lost 68 percent of its passengers, and reports indicate that 200 of its employees have been sent on unpaid leave.

The main crisis stems from the lack of parking space for aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport. Uri Sirkis, CEO of Israir Airlines, told the Knesset Economics Committee that his company has been given only four overnight parking slots, whereas previously it had 17.

He explained, "When there is no place to park, we are forced to base the plane in Rome and reverse the flight schedule."

El Al has also been forced to station part of its fleet in Greece and Cyprus.

A "Military Airport"

Shmuel Zakai, head of the Zionist regime's Civil Aviation Authority and a former general of its army, is one of the most prominent voices protesting the current situation.

The Hebrew newspaper Zman Yisrael revealed that in a letter to Miri Regev, the Zionist regime's Minister of Transport, he warned that the regime's security apparatus is unaware of the extent of damage caused to the aviation industry and ticket prices.

He called for the transfer of some American aircraft to the Zionist regime's military bases to free up space for commercial aircraft. He emphasized that Ben Gurion Airport has become a military airport with limited civilian activity.

The Zionist regime's Minister of Transport also took a similar stance, and according to a report by the regime's Channel 12, she demanded in an urgent letter the removal of American refueling aircraft from Ben Gurion Airport. She warned that the presence of these aircraft is causing serious damage to civilian flights at Ben Gurion Airport, especially as some foreign airlines are gradually returning to the Zionist regime.

Has Ben Gurion become a legitimate target?

From the perspective of international law, Marco Milanovic, a professor of international law at the University of Reading, told the Financial Times that the military use of parts of Ben Gurion Airport might make it a legitimate target for attack.

He recalled that the Geneva Conventions require the Zionist regime to avoid, as much as possible, placing military objectives in or near densely populated areas.

Within the Zionist regime, legal activist Niner Schwartz has also warned that the change in use of Ben Gurion Airport was carried out without legal approval or an official decision by the Zionist regime's government, and this issue alone could make Ben Gurion Airport a legitimate military target under the laws of war. This airport had previously been targeted in attacks, including a missile strike in March that was intercepted.

What will the future hold?

Reports about the future of these American aircraft are contradictory.

The Jerusalem Post wrote on May 18 that dozens of American aircraft will likely remain at Ben Gurion Airport until the end of 2027.

In contrast, Anatolia News Agency, citing the Zionist regime's Channel 12, reported that Washington has informed Tel Aviv that after signing an agreement with Iran, it will transfer all its military aircraft to bases in Europe within 72 hours. However, these aircraft will remain on alert to return to the region in case the war against Iran resumes.

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