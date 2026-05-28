Is the Zionist Regime Seeking to Besiege the Lebanese City of Nabatieh?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While complete silence prevails over Lebanon's political landscape, the Zionist regime's army is trying to advance from the axis of the village of Zoutar towards the north of the Litani River to gain control over the region's strategic heights. These heights would enable artillery control over the city of Nabatieh and, according to the Zionist regime, destroy resistance positions on the "Ali al-Taher" heights.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, these movements explain the heavy airstrikes in recent days on villages surrounding Nabatieh, including Mafdoun, al-Duweir, Habouch, Sir al-Gharbiya, and Harouf.

In contrast, Hezbollah's statements indicate that the Israeli army is facing a tough battle in this area. After the Zionist regime released an aerial image of the positioning of its tanks and military vehicles in the village of Zoutar, north of the Litani River, the resistance reported in nine military statements targeting these vehicles in Zoutar. This either means the destruction of the advancing forces or, at the very least, the disabling of their equipment.

Gradual and Targeted Advancement

From a field perspective, the Zionist regime's army does not advance kilometers daily; rather, it attempts to gradually capture strategic geographical areas and establish a bridgehead north of the Litani River for its forces. It could then either use this for political leverage in negotiations with the Lebanese government or, if it decides to continue military operations, expand the scope of ground occupation.

At the same time, controlling the village of Zoutar does not mean controlling all the villages behind it. This village is the closest point between the occupied Palestinian border and the area north of the Litani River. As the map shows, the Zionist regime's army efforts on this axis are spear-like, not horizontal. The aim of this advance is to open the way towards the city of Nabatieh and its surrounding areas, and to reach the northern bank of the Litani River.

Logistical Pressure on the Israeli Army

In return, this advance is expected to impose greater logistical and human pressure on the Zionist regime's army, especially given the presence of weapons such as suicide drones that do not require direct engagement or a clear line of sight to Israeli forces to operate.

The resistance has concentrated its attacks more on logistical support vehicles, such as communication systems, fuel tankers, and troop carriers, rather than on more heavily armored tanks. However, heavy D9 bulldozers, which play a crucial role in opening alternative routes for tank movement, have also been targeted. The resistance has also targeted the Zionist regime's army artillery positions, inflicting heavy psychological damage on Zionist soldiers.

Turning Technological Superiority into a Weakness

Field assessments indicate that the resistance has gradually succeeded in turning the technological superiority of the Zionist regime's army into a weakness, especially as Zionist forces stationed in southern Lebanon have still not been able to establish fortified and stable positions.

Consequently, Zionist forces are forced either to advance or retreat; otherwise, they become static targets for the resistance, which has occurred in recent weeks.

Accordingly, the resistance has increased its attacks on the Zionist regime's supply lines, which become longer as forces advance. The resistance has targeted communication systems, Iron Dome radars, and jamming equipment for suicide drones, creating blind spots in the command and control and protection systems of the Zionist regime's army.

As an operational result of these attacks, Zionist forces deployed in the field lose part of their protective cover, and at times their communication with support operations rooms is cut off, making coordination, reaction speed, and fire management difficult for them.

Attempt to Consolidate a Military Achievement

Ultimately, the Zionist regime's army is attempting to consolidate a field military achievement, because the days of war have shown that aerial superiority and creating something akin to a security belt have neither protected the Zionist regime's army forces nor secured the safety of Zionist settlers in the northern occupied Palestinian territories.

This desired achievement involves advancing north of the Litani River from the Zoutar axis to besiege the city of Nabatieh and dominate the hills surrounding it. On the other hand, the Zionist regime's army is attempting to advance from its controlled areas in the city of Bint Jbeil towards the village of Hadata to also besiege the town of Tibnin.

In this context, it is recalled that the Zionist regime had previously failed in its advance towards the city of Tyre from the Bayada and Naqoura axes—a situation it is now trying to change again.

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