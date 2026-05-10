Lebanon Health Ministry Says 39 Martyred in Israel's Saturday Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli occupation forces unleashed a wave of savage airstrikes and artillery barrages across southern Lebanon on Saturday, martyring at least 39 people and wounding dozens more, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

The Lebanese Health Ministry’s Emergency Operations Center confirmed the grim toll from multiple Israeli terror attacks targeting residential areas, villages, and civilian infrastructure in the south, Mount Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley in yet another blatant violation of the fragile US-brokered ceasefire announced by President Donald Trump on April 16.

Among the deadliest assaults was an airstrike on the southern town of Al-Saksakiyah (Saksakiyeh), which slaughtered at least seven martyrs and injured 15 others, three of them children.

Rescue teams described scenes of utter devastation in the residential neighborhood, where emergency responders continue to pull victims from the rubble.

Additional Israeli strikes pounded the Tyre district town of Bedyas, killing one civilian and wounding 13, including six children and two women. In the Chouf region, Israeli bombardment hit a vehicle on the road between the Two Rivers area, murdering three people inside.

In Nabatieh’s Al-Bayad neighborhood, an airstrike on a building claimed the lives of three young men, while a cowardly drone strike on a motorcycle along the Toul–Dweir public road near shops left another martyr dead.

Footage circulating from the Saadiyat area showed more vehicles destroyed in what witnesses described as indiscriminate attacks on civilian movement.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported relentless Israeli aggression throughout the south, with strikes expanding into broader regions despite the supposed truce framework.

The health ministry emphasized that the majority of victims were civilians, including women and children, underscoring the criminal nature of the Zionist entity’s operations.

The Israeli occupation army, as usual, attempted to whitewash its crimes by claiming the strikes targeted “Hezbollah terrorists” operating from “military structures.”

Such hollow justifications have become routine propaganda from the regime, which consistently ignores the mounting civilian casualties and the fact that its bombs are raining down on homes, roads, and populated towns far from any legitimate battlefield.

This latest escalation comes as the Israeli regime continues its flagrant breaches of the April 16 ceasefire deal, brokered under US pressure following the broader regional de-escalation.

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