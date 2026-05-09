Iran envoy to Russia: Western conspiracies must be confronted through Qur’anic teachings

ABNA24 - Iran’s ambassador to Russia said the way to confront western conspiracy for world Muslims is to return to the teachings of Qur’an including unity and clinging to the rope of Allah.Kazem Jalali made the comments as he met with Ravil Gaynutdin, the grand mufti of Russia to convey the message of the Leader of Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The Leader, in this message, expressed gratitude over the Russian scholar’s position regarding Iran during the US-Israeli war imposed on the Islamic Republic.



Kazem Jalali said, "If the Iranian issue is resolved for Western countries, which it will not be, then the next turn will be for the Islamic countries of the region. To confront this conspiracy, we must return to the teachings of the Quran, which are unity and clinging to the rope of Allah."



Emphasizing the role of Islamic scholars in informing Muslims and leaders of countries about the conspiracy of the West, the Iranian ambassador expressed hope that the experience of the imposed war will lead to strengthening the unity and solidarity of the Islamic nation and the regional countries.



Mufti Ravil Gaynutdin, for his part, thanked the Leader for his kindness to the Council of Muftis stressing the renewed solidarity of the Russian Muslims with the government and people of Iran in face of the US and Israeli aggression.



He said,” Russian Muslims support Iran and sincerely admire the steadfastness and courage of the Iranian nation.”



The Russian scholar said,” The US-Israeli aggressors intended to incite the people against the government by occupying Iran, but the Iranian nation, with its cohesion and unity, thwarted their sinister plans.”



The head of the Council of Muftis of the Russian Federation noted that the conspiracy of the Israeli regime and the US pit Arab countries and Iran against each other and create a rift among the Islamic Ummah.



Mufti Ravil Gaynutdin stated that US military bases cannot guarantee security and stability for the Arab countries in West Asia emphasizing If Muslims have solidarity and coherence, enemies will never be able to repeat the aggression against Gaza, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon.



The head of the religious administration stated that the occupation and control of Islamic lands by the Israeli regime is a major challenge for the Islamic world, and emphasized, "The way for the Islamic world to confront this conspiracy is through solidarity, and brotherhood."



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