ABAN24 - A Zionist regime media outlet reported that Lebanon has turned into an unstable and turbulent quagmire that is imposing a heavy cost.

According Hebrew newspaper Maariv acknowledged that Lebanon has become an unstable and volatile quagmire, imposing a very heavy cost on Tel Aviv.

Hebrew-language sources reported on Friday a security incident involving Zionist regime soldiers in southern Lebanon and the evacuation of wounded troops by the regime’s helicopters.

Initial reports indicate that Israeli infantry forces were caught in an ambush by Hezbollah fighters, and the Zionist regime army helicopters are conducting evacuation operations in the conflict zones to transport wounded soldiers.



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