Media: Israel built secret base in Iraq before attacking Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israel established a covert base in the Iraqi desert shortly before launching military operations against Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday, citing informed sources.

The base, set up with U.S. knowledge, served as a hub for Israeli special forces and a logistics center for the Israeli Air Force, the newspaper said. It was constructed in the desert just prior to the start of the campaign.

According to the report, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iraqi forces who were on the verge of discovering the facility at the beginning of the war. Rescue teams were also stationed at the base to extract downed Israeli pilots.

The sources told the WSJ that after a U.S. F-15 fighter jet crashed near Isfahan, Israel offered to rescue its crew and conducted airstrikes to support the potential recovery operation.

No further details were immediately available.

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