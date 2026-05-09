Head of Gaza Siege‑Breaking Committee Urges International Protection After Attacks on “Sumud” Crew

ABNA24 - -Youssef Ajjisa, head of the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza, said Friday that several activists aboard the “Sumud Flotilla” were subjected to “horrific and blatant” Israeli abuses, including sexual assault, harassment, beatings, and violent dragging.

In press statements, Ajjisa said the assaults targeted sensitive parts of some activists’ bodies, stressing that such practices expose “the criminality and brutality of the occupation” and reflect the level of danger it poses to the world.

The committee head also expressed shock over the lack of European response to the abuses, criticizing the absence of broad condemnations or measures against Israel, according to Anadolu Agency.

Ajjisa called for international protection for ships heading to the Gaza Strip, including those already at sea and others expected to follow, to prevent “Israeli piracy” in international waters and in the territorial waters of certain European countries.



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