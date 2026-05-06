ABNA24 - Western countries, like Ukraine, are running short of air and missile defense ammunition due to low production rates, according to French Admiral Pierre Vandier.

"The West is facing the same challenges as Ukraine in terms of <...> ammunition: insufficient production rates and inadequate stockpiles," he said in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini when asked whether costs could be reduced, as now expensive air and missile defense systems are used against low-cost aerial targets.

The commander noted that, rather than ramping up production, the issue could be addressed by adopting a different approach - for example, by deploying interceptor drones to counter enemy UAVs.

Russian security agencies have previously reported that NATO countries are facing a shortage of air defense systems. This is reflected, among other things, in Poland’s refusal to transfer Patriot air defense systems to the United States.



Earlier, POLITICO Europe also reported that the West lacks sufficient air defense systems for Ukraine, partly due to limited production capacity.



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