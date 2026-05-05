Sheikh Naim Qassem: There Will Be Neither Yellow Line, Nor Buffer Zone in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem affirmed on Monday there will be neither a Yellow Line, nor a buffer zone in southern Lebanon, noting that direct negotiations between the authorities in Lebanon and the Israeli enemy is a “fruitless concession”.

In a statement delivered via Al-Manar, Sheikh Qassem stressed that there is no ceasefire in Lebanon, but rather an ongoing Israeli-US aggression.

He highlighted that the resistance group employs hit-and-run tactics to prevent the enemy from establishing a foothold.

The Hezbollah S.G. set four factors that help Lebanon get through this stage: Continued resistance, internal understanding, leveraging the US-Iranian agreement and taking advantage of any international or regional move that puts pressure on the enemy.

Sheikh Qassem hailed resistance fighters whom his eminence said “are building a glorious future.” He paid tribute to “resilient, displaced, and supportive people, who have set a high standard of patriotism and sacrifice.”

The Hezbollah S.G. started his statement by warning that the region enters a critical phase, as the Zionist enemy escalates its aggression with direct US backing and coordination.

“The resistance, its people, and its supporters continue to stand firm despite limited numbers and modest capabilities, facing what they describe as overwhelming oppression. They continue to offer martyrs in profound sacrifice, obstruct the enemy from achieving its objectives, and maintain their steadfastness and continuity. They affirm that resilience is what shapes the future of their country, its generations, and the wider region alongside their allies, toward a future defined by dignity, honor, and independence.”

His eminence stressed that there is no ceasefire in Lebanon, but rather an ongoing Israeli-US aggression.

“No words can adequately condemn the targeting of civilians, villages, and towns, the destruction of homes, and the killing of children, women, men, and the elderly. We will persevere and resist, and God Almighty is with us.”

Sheikh Qassem affirmed that Lebanon is the party which needs guarantees to its security as it is under attack.

“As for the Israeli enemy’s claim that it seeks security for its settlements in northern occupied Palestine, it achieved this through Lebanon’s strict implementation of the November 27, 2024 agreement for fifteen months. However, the Israeli enemy did not implement a single provision of the agreement, violating it more than ten thousand times, killing five hundred civilians, wounding hundreds, destroying thousands of homes and livelihoods, and displacing people from their villages—all because it has not achieved any progress toward a so-called “Greater Israel”, and it never will, even if all the world’s most monstrous criminals join forces with it.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qassem said that the Lebanese Army deployed south of the Litani River in accordance with the 2024 agreement, noting that the deployment prompted questions about where the resistance fighters and their weapons come from.

“The resistance has adopted tactics suited to the current phase, drawing on lessons from past experiences. Its operations have demonstrated tactical skill and surprise on the ground. There is no fixed geographical position; fighters come from various regions across Lebanon, source their own weapons, and rely on hit-and-run tactics to inflict losses on enemy forces and prevent them from establishing a foothold in occupied territory. There is no yellow line, no buffer zone, and there never will be.”

The Hezbollah S.G. underlined importance of national unity, saying: “We will inevitably succeed in confronting the Israeli enemy and liberating our land, especially when we take advantage of two forces: the force of resistance and the force of internal unity.”

The resistance and its people are putting on a legendary performance that has astonished both friend and foe, Sheikh Qassem said, addressing local powers: “So do not stab them in the back. We are not asking you to adopt their convictions, but rather to refrain from serving the enemy’s alliance at this critical juncture.”

The government’s duty is to safeguard national unity, achieve sovereignty, command the army to defend the country, ensure the protection of all citizens, and address economic and social problems, his eminence noted.

Sheikh Qassem then wondered: ““Is there any country in the world whose government aligns with an occupying power to confront its own resistance?”

In this context, he called the authorities in Lebanon to jointly confront the enemy’s objectives and liberate the land with the resistance and through internal unity, “so that together we may succeed in expelling the enemy and enabling the State to carry out its duties.”

Sheikh Qassem set four factors that help Lebanon get through this stage: “Continued resistance, internal understanding, leveraging the US-Iranian agreement and taking advantage of any international or regional move that puts pressure on the enemy.”

He stressed that surrender is not the solution, voicing rejection to what he called diplomacy constrained by aggression.

“A solution with the enemy does not lie in reshaping Lebanon politically and militarily into a weak and subordinate state, nor in diplomacy constrained by ongoing aggression, coercive pressure, and the failure to implement agreements.”

Sheikh Qassem said the resistance group supports diplomatic efforts that lead to a halt of the Israeli aggression, including indirect negotiations. Furthermore, he described direct negotiations between the authorities in Lebanon and the Israeli enemy as “fruitless concession that serves Netanyahu’s interests.”

He then addressed resistance fighters as saying: “You are building a glorious future, and your sacrifices have shaped the land of Lebanon, making it impervious to invaders.”

“Your banner will endure as long as the earth, the sky, the sun, and the air. The blood of the resistance’s martyrs, foremost among them the master of the martyrs of the nation, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him), and Sayyed Al-Hashemi (may God be pleased with him), along with all the martyrs and the wounded, is the light of our path, together with the prisoners and the families who have made sacrifices,” his eminence said, referring to former Hezbollah secretary generals, Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who were martyred in the 2024 Israeli war on Lebanon.

Sheikh Qassem then paid tribute to resilient, displaced, and supportive people, “who have set a high standard of patriotism and sacrifice.”

His eminence thanked “all those across every sect and sector who sheltered, supported, and assisted the displaced people without exception.”

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