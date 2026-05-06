Israel targets southern Lebanon with internationally banned phosphorus shells

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime’s forces are using internationally banned white phosphorus shells against civilian areas in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army shelled towns in Bint Jbeil with white phosphorus munitions on Tuesday, while simultaneous airstrikes hit multiple areas across the Tyre district, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA (National News Agency).

The towns of Kounine and Beit Yahoun in the Bint Jbeil district were also targeted by Israel with artillery shells containing phosphorus.

Israeli warplanes separately launched airstrikes on Kafra, Braachit and Safad al-Battikh in the Tyre district. Additional strikes hit Beit al-Sayyad and Mansouri, where three raids targeted residential homes.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily attacks across Lebanon, including widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages.

The Israeli army acknowledged on Tuesday that it has struck about 500 areas in Lebanon since the ceasefire took effect.

The occupying army also admitted that five Israeli soldiers had been killed and 33 injured by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

“Five soldiers from the army and security forces were killed and 33 others injured since the ceasefire,” Israel's army radio reported, adding that strict censorship is obscuring the full extent of losses.

It further detailed that three soldiers were killed by explosive-laden drones, two by improvised explosive devices, while 31 were injured by explosive devices and two in clashes with Hezbollah fighters.

In recent weeks, Hezbollah’s drones have become a growing concern for Israel, with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing them as a “major threat.”

According to the broadcaster, Israeli aircraft have carried out about 500 strikes violating the ceasefire, all in southern Lebanon except for one in the Bekaa region.

On Monday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said 17 people were killed in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 to 2,696, with 8,264 others injured.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, and has advanced roughly 10 kilometres into Lebanese territory during the ongoing assault.

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