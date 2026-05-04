Hezbollah accuses Al-Nahar of publishing false claims to stir division in Lebanon

ABNA24 - Hezbollah’s Media Relations office has condemned an incitement-driven approach by Al-Nahar newspaper, accusing it of publishing false claims that fuel division and heighten tensions within Lebanon.

Despite recent efforts to de-escalate tensions following the circulation of an offensive video targeting the party’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem and several of its members, he reaffirmed the party’s rejection of any rhetoric that insults religious or national symbols.

The statement stressed that Hezbollah has consistently opposed any form of abuse against public figures or national symbols, adding that the accusations being circulated ignore these positions and fall within attempts to provoke unrest and reignite tensions.

It called on official authorities—including the government, the Ministry of Information, and judicial and security bodies—to take responsibility and curb media violations. It warned that certain outlets are seeking to provoke large segments of Lebanese society in ways that could threaten internal stability.

The statement also noted that these concerns come amid what it described as ongoing political and media campaigns targeting the “resistance environment” since the ceasefire agreement of November 27, 2024.

It concluded by urging all relevant parties to act responsibly and without double standards to preserve stability and civil peace in Lebanon.



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