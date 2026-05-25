Pakistani Shia Cleric Condemns Quetta Terror Attack

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pakistani Shia cleric, Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

In a statement, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi denounced the attack in the strongest terms and said those involved in the act of terrorism must be brought before the law and given exemplary punishment.

Expressing grief over the martyrdom of dozens of people in the Quetta blast, he offered prayers for the departed souls and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He also urged federal and provincial authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment and modern healthcare facilities for the more than 53 people injured in the incident.

The senior Shia cleric emphasized that terrorism remains a serious threat to peace and stability in the country and called for concrete measures to eliminate extremist violence and protect innocent civilians.