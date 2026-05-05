Six civilians martyred in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

ABNA24 - At least six people were martyred and others were injured in Israeli strikes on towns in southern Lebanon on Monday.

Lebanon’s health ministry reported that four people were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif in the south of the country.

Two other citizens were also killed in an Israeli aerial attack on the town of Shehour in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district, amid a series of strikes across the area.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said Israeli strikes also targeted the towns of Debaal and Qana in the same district following prior military warnings ordering residents to leave several towns in southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes struck Zawtar al-Sharqiya in the Nabatieh district, while another airstrike hit Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district. The town of Mansouri in Tyre district also came under artillery fire.

In response, Hezbollah announced that its fighters had carried out several attacks targeting gatherings of Israeli soldiers and military sites in southern Lebanon, involving direct shelling and anti-tank missiles.

The resistance group said its operations were in retaliation for Israeli attacks and ceasefire violations.



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