Zionist regime crimes against journalists will not silence the truth - Hamas

abna24 - The Hamas Movement has said that the Israeli occupation’s crimes against Palestinian journalists will not succeed in concealing the truth of its “terrorism and criminality.”

On World Press Freedom Day, observed Sunday, Hamas emphasized the vital role of the media in conveying the truth and countering the “Zionist propaganda,” calling for activating legal channels to hold Israeli leaders accountable for the crimes committed against Palestinian journalists.

“As the world marks Press Freedom Day, the occupation persists in targeting journalists and media outlets in Palestine through deliberate killings, direct attacks, arrests, and restrictions on coverage,” Hamas said.

Hamas pointed out that 262 male and female journalists were martyred and over 500 others were injured during the two years of war on the Gaza Strip, including the period following the ceasefire agreement on October 10, 2025.

“In addition, around 50 journalists remain imprisoned in Israeli jails, subjected to the most brutal forms of physical and psychological torture,” the Movement added.

Hamas asserted that Israel’s violations against journalists not only reveal its fear of the media’s role in exposing its crimes against the Palestinian people but also underscore its inability to suppress the Palestinian narrative.

It paid tribute to the journalists who lost their lives in Palestine and Lebanon, wishing recovery for the wounded and freedom for the prisoners.



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