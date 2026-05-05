Hamas describes abuse of Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jail as war crimes

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas Movement said on Monday that the reported escalation of repression and abuse against Palestinian prisoners in Damon prison amounts to “war crimes.

In a statement, the movement urged immediate action and increased international pressure to ensure their protection.

The statement cited testimonies from inside the facility indicating that female detainees have been subjected to serious violations, including forced positioning on the ground, shackling, physical assault, and solitary confinement—practices it described as a clear breach of international law and human rights standards.

It called for those responsible to be held accountable and for urgent efforts to secure the release of detainees, asserting that such measures would not break their resolve or deter their pursuit of freedom.

The movement also urged Palestinian factions, human rights and women’s organizations, and the broader public to intensify advocacy efforts and maintain pressure in support of prisoners’ rights.

.....................

End/ 257