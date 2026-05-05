Hamas: Israeli threats to resume war violate ceasefire

ABNA24 - Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that threats circulated in Israeli media about resuming the war on the Gaza Strip constitute a violation of the ceasefire agreement and directly contradict US President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan.

In press statements, Qassem said the threats are inconsistent with the positive atmosphere demonstrated by Hamas during recent meetings with mediators in Cairo, which were aimed at advancing de-escalation efforts and completing understandings between the parties.

Hamas reaffirmed its commitment, in cooperation with mediators, to reaching practical and acceptable approaches that would ensure the implementation of all tracks of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli outlet “Mivzaki Ra’am” reported that despite what it described as the “near-total collapse” of negotiations with Hamas, the Israeli military is not expected to resume fighting in Gaza at this stage.

On Sunday, Hamas said that it was ready to enter the second phase of negotiations if Israel demonstrated seriousness in adhering to commitments, adding that the response of Palestinian resistance factions reflected “national responsibility and flexibility” in appreciation of mediation efforts.

The Movement also said it had delivered a positive response to the proposals under discussion amid ongoing consultations and talks with Palestinian factions in Cairo, led by Khalil al-Hayya, according to previous statements by the Movement’s spokesperson.



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