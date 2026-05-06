Gaza death toll rises to 72,615, injuries reach 172,468

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip put the number of Palestinians martyred by the Israeli regime in the enclave since the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel at 72,615.

According to the ministry, 2 and 11 Palestinian people were martyred and injured, respectively, in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The ministry noted that the body of one martyr pulled from the rubble was also taken to the hospital.

The medical body also added that 834 Palestinian people have been martyred and 2,365 others were injured since the ceasefire was established on October 11, 2025.

Based on the available data, 172,468 Palestinian people have been injured by the Israeli forces since Oct. 07, 2023, the ministry added.

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