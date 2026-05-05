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Three Palestinians martyred, others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

5 May 2026 - 09:51
News ID: 1810042
Source: Palestine Media
Three Palestinians martyred, others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

Three Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid persisting ceasefire violations.

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid persisting ceasefire violations.

According to media sources, a young man identified as Anas Hamad was killed and others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a group of citizens in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Earlier, another citizen was killed by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza.

A local source said that Musa al-Abyad, 42, was shot dead by Israeli forces in the al-Atatira area of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter also said that a woman was shot and wounded by Israeli forces positioned in Rafah’s ash-Shakoush area, south of Gaza.

In the afternoon, another citizen was pronounced dead following an Israeli strike in the south of Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army opened machinegun fire from its tanks and armored vehicles and launched artillery strikes in different areas of Gaza.

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