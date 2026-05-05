Three Palestinians martyred, others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - Three Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, amid persisting ceasefire violations.

According to media sources, a young man identified as Anas Hamad was killed and others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a group of citizens in al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Earlier, another citizen was killed by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza.

A local source said that Musa al-Abyad, 42, was shot dead by Israeli forces in the al-Atatira area of Beit Lahia, north of the Strip.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter also said that a woman was shot and wounded by Israeli forces positioned in Rafah’s ash-Shakoush area, south of Gaza.

In the afternoon, another citizen was pronounced dead following an Israeli strike in the south of Gaza City’s az-Zeitoun neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army opened machinegun fire from its tanks and armored vehicles and launched artillery strikes in different areas of Gaza.



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