Analysis: World Outraged by Israeli Treatment of Sumud Flotilla

ABNA24 - These days, the epic move by the Steadfastness (Sumud) Flotilla and the recurring tragedy of the brutal suppression of small boats carrying meager food and medical aid crushed by the heavily armed warships of the Israeli army have once again hit the news headlines on Gaza developments.

On May 19, Israeli occupation army raided the fleet that was trying to symbolically break years-long sea blockade on the war-ravaged Gaza, stopping the boats and assaulting their crews of civilians.

According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli army intercepted the vessels in international waters, roughly 250 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza.

During the operation, Israeli forces detained over 400 human rights activists from more than 40 countries and transferred them to occupied territories.

Footage shows armed Israeli troops boarding the ships as activists in life jackets raise their hands in surrender, before the cameras on deck were removed and confiscated. Organizers further allege that Israeli forces opened fire on five of the vessels, damaging several.

The release of violent raid images, followed by footage of Israeli forces subjecting detainees to degrading treatment, binding their hands and blindfolding them like war criminals, in clear violation of international law, has sparked a global outcry. At least 11 countries have summoned the regime’s ambassadors or chargés d’affaires in protest.

Turkish officials has described the assault “maritime piracy,” while Italy has called for an investigation into Israel’s use of force. Spain went further, with Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares condemning the treatment of activists as “brutal, inhuman, and shameful.” Madrid has summoned the regime’s chargé d’affaires to file a formal protest.

In France, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Israeli ambassador had been summoned to convey Paris’s “outrage and disgust.” Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot called the behavior “deeply alarming and unacceptable.”

According to The Times of Israel, South Korea’s president has ruled the detention of its citizens in international waters “groundless,” saying Israel’s justifications “contradict international law.”

Ireland’s response has been especially sharp. At least 12 Irish citizens, including Dr. Margaret Connolly, sister of Ireland’s president, were detained in the operation, BBC reported. The Irish prime minister called the interception in international waters “wholly unacceptable,” stressing that people have the right to peacefully protest the “appalling” humanitarian situation in Gaza. Ireland’s foreign minister has demanded the immediate release of all detainees and urged Israel to abide by its international obligations.

Accounts of eyewitness about the Israeli brutality in detention

The legal center Adalah (Justice) has reported that after the fleet was seized, detainees faced extreme violence, sexual abuse, and severe injuries at the hands of Israeli forces.

In a statement, the group said its legal team has documented systematic violations of legal procedures, as well as widespread physical and psychological abuse. Dozens of complaints about severe violence, some leading to serious injuries, have been filed, with at least three people hospitalized before their release.

In the latest eyewitness accounts, an emotional Dario Carotenuto, a member of Italy’s Five Star Movement, and Alessandro Mantovani, a reporter for Il Fatto Quotidiano, described their ordeal upon returning to Rome.

Speaking at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport, Carotenuto told reporters: “They beat us. Between punches and kicks, they taunted, ‘Welcome to Israel!’ Three people assaulted me. They punched me in the eye and kicked me. For a moment, I thought I’d never see again.”

Mantovani, the reporter of the convoy, released a video on his newspaper’s website revealing the scale of the violence

“Almost everyone passing through the entry point was beaten. We heard screams from outside. I saw people with what looked like broken arms and ribs.”

The Italian journalist added sharply: “This is the real face of Israel. And sadly, this is nothing compared to what Israel does to 9,000 Palestinian prisoners. If Israel keeps acting this way, it’s because it enjoys the support of Western European governments, including ours. Until the graphic images of violence emerged, our government had stayed silent.”

Tough human conditions continue after war

Though Gaza war has seemingly ended, in reality it is underway in another form, taking tolls on the Palestinians.

The figures tell an appalling story. Aid entry has dropped sharply, with an average of just 112 trucks entering Gaza per day in March. International organizations, including the World Food Programme, describe the situation as catastrophic. Most of the population remains crammed into overcrowded tents or rubble-strewn buildings, while critical infrastructure like water, sanitation, and waste management, has effectively collapsed.

One of the most harrowing aspects of the crisis is public health. According to the medical aid group MAP (Medical Aid for Palestinians), the rate of parasitic infections hit alarming levels in 2026. Children make up over 62 percent of skin disease cases.

Doctors inside Gaza’s health facilities warn that overcrowded camps, poor ventilation, and no access to soap or disinfectants have created ideal conditions for contagious diseases like scabies and fungal infections. Due to a lack of even the most basic medicines, these easily treatable conditions are now turning into painful, dangerous abscesses.

UNRWA has described the situation extremely terrifying. Due to the sanctions of the Israeli Knesset against this decades-old organization, delivery of food and medicine to Gaza and the West Bank face serious restrictions and the access to the health services has sharply dropped.

This is not all the catastrophe. The housing and employment crisis has reached an explosion point. Reconstruction experts say around 60 percent of the Gaza Strip is taken out of the access of the residents and around two millions are packed in only 40 percent of Gaza size.

Meanwhile, new satellite assessments by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reveal that more than 86 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land has been damaged, leaving barely 1.5 percent still usable. These figures are sounding the alarm over an impending full-blown famine in a territory where residents now struggle not just with the war’s aftermath, but with a systematic denial of their very right to live.

Finally, it must be said that the story of reduced-to-ruins Gaza and people barely scraping by with unhealed wounds continues to gnaw at the world’s conscience. And when that global conscience witnesses such utmost injustice and suffering inflicted on a defenseless population, it does not simply wait for deceitful governments or self-righteous yet passive international organizations to act. It rises up on its own, one day through street protests and strikes demanding an end to the war, another day by launching aid convoys to break the merciless siege of the Palestinian enclave.



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