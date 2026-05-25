Hebrew Media: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed Amid Intensifying Clashes in Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Lebanese resistance announced carrying out a series of military operations targeting positions and troop gatherings belonging to the Israeli occupation army across several fronts in southern Lebanon.

In separate statements on Sunday, the resistance said its fighters shelled gatherings of Israeli occupation’s military vehicles near the Deir Siryan River using artillery and rocket fire, noting that the same location was struck repeatedly in multiple successive attacks.

The statements added that resistance fighters targeted an occupation force positioned inside a house in the town of Al-Bayada using Ababil attack drones.

They also struck a “Hummer” military vehicle and a “Merkava” tank in the lighthouse area and the square of the town of Al-Taybah with armed drones, confirming that the targeted vehicle was seen burning after the operation.

The resistance further announced confronting an Israeli drone over the western sector of southern Lebanon with appropriate weapons, while another operation targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the town of Rashaf using attack drones.

It also reported attacks on the occupation’s troop concentrations in the Iskenderun area of Bayada, both inside a room and around the site, using drones and rocket launchers.

According to the statements, resistance forces additionally shelled an advanced Israeli military command center in Bayada, targeted technical equipment at the same site with artillery and drones, and struck the command headquarters of the newly deployed Brigade 401 in the town of Debal in southern Lebanon with rocket fire.

Meanwhile, Hebrew media outlets reported that at least two Israeli soldiers were killed during ongoing confrontations and military operations in southern Lebanon.



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