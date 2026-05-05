Gaza death toll climbs to 72,612 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,612 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 172,457 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received two civilian bodies and nine wounded people over the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 832 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,354 others have been injured.



/129