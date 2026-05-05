Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Berri: No Talks with Israel Until Attacks Stop

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has stressed that no talks will take place with Israel until attacks being carried out by the occupying regime against the Arab country stop.

Berri told media on Monday that the priority must be "stopping the war before any political track."

He noted that there is no rush for talks with uncertain outcomes, stressing that Beirut will not give free concessions in the negotiating process.

According to his office, Berri rejected any negotiations without guarantees Israel would halt the aggression, adding that Israeli withdrawal from the Lebanese territories is the main condition for any agreement.

He also opposed foreign pressure and warned against relying on unreliable promises regarding southern Lebanon.

Berri’s remarks come as Israeli forces issued evacuation threats for residents in four more villages in southern Lebanon.

On March 2, Hezbollah launched military operations against the Israeli regime in response to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, its repeated violations of the 2024 ceasefire, and its continued occupation of Lebanese territory in the country’s south.

Following the Iran-US ceasefire on April 8, Tel Aviv was compelled to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon as well, after Tehran demanded an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanese soil as one of its primary conditions in indirect negotiations with Washington.

The Israeli military, however, quickly resumed its assaults on southern Lebanon, issuing evacuation threats for several areas even after the initial ten-day truce between Tel Aviv and Beirut was extended for an additional three weeks.

Israeli occupation forces also continue to hold parts of southern Lebanon, where they have imposed a so-called “Yellow Line” — a coercive military buffer resembling the regime’s notorious control measures in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to Lebanese authorities, nearly 2,700 people have been killed in Lebanon since the Israeli regime launched its renewed offensive early in March.

US President Donald Trump hosted delegations from Lebanon and Israel ⁠for last month's ceasefire talks, and claimed that there was "a great chance" they would reach a so-called peace agreement this year and that he wants to host a meeting soon between Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun.

Hezbollah and Berri have objected to the face-to-face meetings.

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