Nabih Berri: Where Is the Ceasefire? Israel Continues Its Crimes with a Green Light from the U.S.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, in his latest stance regarding the extension of the ceasefire for three weeks mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump, asked, "Where is this ceasefire? Has Israel stopped destroying cities with bulldozers and demolishing homes, shedding the blood of children, women, and the elderly, preventing the rescue of the wounded and their transport to hospitals by ambulances, or pulling trapped people out from under the rubble until their deaths?"

He also, referring to Israeli attacks on medical centers and paramedics and the deaths of dozens of them in these attacks, raised the question: "Were all these victims, according to Israel's claim to justify the destruction of southern towns, part of Hezbollah's military infrastructure?"

Nabih Berri stated, "What is the use of negotiating under Israeli pressure? And what will we tell the families of the martyrs of Israel's betrayal in the south?"

The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, in his first comment regarding the statement of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut asking President Joseph Aoun to have a direct meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Asharq Al-Awsat that the statement says it all and he has nothing to add.

It is worth noting that the Israeli regime's army launched its aggressive war against Lebanon on March 2, attacking various areas of the country, especially southern towns, in which a number of Lebanese people were martyred and wounded. Subsequently, despite the announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, the Zionist regime, violating the ceasefire, has continued its brutal attacks on southern Lebanon and the killing of the Lebanese people with a green light from the United States.

**************

End/ 345E