International Workers' Day March in France; Solidarity with the People of Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concurrent with the International Workers' Day march in Paris, demonstrators, paying tribute to the martyred workers of Iran in the recent war, condemned the crimes of the United States and the Zionist regime.

According to this report, during the demonstration held on May 1, protesters, carrying placards and chanting slogans, described the U.S. and Israeli crimes as an example of imperialist policies against nations.

Some participants, in interviews with media outlets, described these attacks as a sign of the true nature of the hegemonic system, emphasizing that Western claims of "humanitarian actions" have always contradicted field realities. Referring to the targeting of civilian centers, including schools, they described these actions as the killing of people and the prevention of normal life and work in Iran.

Meanwhile, other protesters, emphasizing Iran's role in supporting the Palestinian cause, stated that their presence in this march stemmed from a sense of human responsibility.

One participant, who identified as a Christian, declared that Iran's defense of human ideals and support for Palestine had motivated him to express solidarity with the country.

The May Day march in Paris, accompanied by strong messages of support for Iran, saw participants from various nationalities and backgrounds emphasizing the connection between global labor struggles and international political and military developments, and calling for an end to the West's interventionist and warmongering policies against nations.

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