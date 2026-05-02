China Orders U.S. Sanctions on Energy Companies to Be Ignored

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In reaction to the new U.S. action imposing sanctions on some of its energy companies, the Chinese government issued an official decree, declaring the sanctions "illegal" and emphasizing the necessity of disregarding them.

The United States has targeted five Chinese refineries under the pretext of their alleged involvement in importing oil from Iran, an action Beijing assessed as part of Washington's unilateralist and interventionist policies.

China's Ministry of Commerce identified the five companies as follows: Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery and the so-called "T-Park" refineries, including Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group, Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group, Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical, and Shandong Xingsheng Chemical.

The Chinese government has instructed domestic companies and banks not to recognize these sanctions and to refrain from any cooperation in their implementation.

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