Commemoration of the Martyrs of the U.S.-Israeli War Against Iran Held in Sri Lanka

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): At these ceremonies, which were organized by the Cultural Chancellery and this representation, with the presence of scholars and leaders of various religions and denominations, as well as the general public, the leaders of the Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities, collaborating professors, the Cultural Attaché, and the representative of Al-Mustafa International University delivered speeches in the capital, Colombo. They elaborated on the thoughts of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the martyred Leader regarding support for the Palestinian people, especially Gaza, condemned the brutal attack by the United States and the accursed Israeli regime on Iranian soil, the martyrdom of the great Leader, a number of commanders, people, students of the Shajareh Tayabeh School in Minab, and innocent civilians, and explained the objectives of this war.

At the end of the speech, the representative of Al-Mustafa expressed gratitude to the participants of the Quds Day ceremony and other events, as well as Sri Lankan government officials for their actions and comprehensive assistance, especially regarding the transfer of the martyrs and wounded of the Dena destroyer. He also prayed for victory over global arrogance, conveyed greetings of peace to the participants, and expressed hope for the celebration of victory in the coming year on such days, and for peace for humanity free from all forms of oppression and injustice. The participants demonstrated their agreement and approval through emotional expressions.

**************

End/ 345E